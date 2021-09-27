Grumpy.finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $3,247.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00122934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,305,429,180,520 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

