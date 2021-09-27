Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. 2,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

