Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,841 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,084,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $18,105,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 401.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,527. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $363.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

