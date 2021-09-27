Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,560 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $15,223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,696,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $96,744,000 after purchasing an additional 822,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,959,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $572,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,969 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

