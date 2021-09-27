Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $11,966,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. 532,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,642,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

