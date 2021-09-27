Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 83,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 245,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

