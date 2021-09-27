H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

