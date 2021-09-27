H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of HEOFF opened at $2.05 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

