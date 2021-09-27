Halma’s (HLMAF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

