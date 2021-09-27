Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.43. 10,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

