HAP Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

HAP Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $46.33 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

