HAP Trading LLC Invests $471,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,635 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

