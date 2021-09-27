HAP Trading LLC Invests $471,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,635 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

