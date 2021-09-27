HAP Trading LLC Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

