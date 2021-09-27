Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HARP. lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. 349,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

