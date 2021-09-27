Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $255.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.