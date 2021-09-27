Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 624,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,090 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 545,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 371,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,826,000.

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

