HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 72,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.04. The firm has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.