HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,208. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

