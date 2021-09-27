HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $42.78. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,472. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

