HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. 47,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

