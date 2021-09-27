HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.67. 143,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

