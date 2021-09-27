HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 924 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.57. 32,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.78.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

