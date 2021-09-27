HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HC2 were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 565.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 1,286.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HC2 alerts:

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.31.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 26,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,892.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 116,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 145,288 shares of company stock valued at $572,642 over the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.