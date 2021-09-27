Head-To-Head Survey: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential downside of 11.24%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.36 $25.00 million $1.63 11.45 Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.77 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Video River Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

