Herman Miller (MLHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect Herman Miller to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLHR stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

