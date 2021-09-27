HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 119.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.