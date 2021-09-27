HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.39

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 450984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.32. The firm has a market cap of C$672.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

