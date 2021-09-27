Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

HIBB opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

