Highbridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,539,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475,517 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,693. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

