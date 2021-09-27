Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $10.07 Million in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000.

Aries I Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

