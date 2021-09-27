Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.54 Million in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 659,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.