Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $2,409,000.

Shares of GIWWU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

