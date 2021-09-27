Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,302 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.40% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,649,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

EPHY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

