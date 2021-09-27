HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,300 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $25.49 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.