HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

