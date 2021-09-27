HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,666,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

