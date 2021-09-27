HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

