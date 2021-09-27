HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EEFT stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

