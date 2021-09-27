HomeCo Daily Needs REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HDN)

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

Get HomeCo Daily Needs REIT alerts:

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.