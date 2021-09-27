HomeCo Daily Needs REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HDN)

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile
