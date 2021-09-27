Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 51.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

