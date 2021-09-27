HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Sells C$34,750.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$34,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,443,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,003,406.25.
Shares of CVE HPQ opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.
About HPQ-Silicon Resources
