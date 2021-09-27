HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Sells C$34,750.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$34,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,443,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,003,406.25.

Shares of CVE HPQ opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

About HPQ-Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.