Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

