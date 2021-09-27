Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

