Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.