ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ICLR traded down $11.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.19. 800,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,391. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

