ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $283.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $284.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000.

ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

