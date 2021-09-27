ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 115.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $242.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

