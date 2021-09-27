IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE IGM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.44. 214,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,885. The stock has a market cap of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$47.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.