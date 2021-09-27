IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.89.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.